Indy Style

Martin University’s to host free Gold Rush Community Day

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Martin University is having a free event filled with family fun, and it’s happening this weekend!

Richard Hunter of Martin University joined us today to tell us everything we need to know about it.

What you need to know about Martin University’s Communiversity Fair, “Gold Rush”:

  • FREE For the Entire Family!
  • Saturday, August 7th, 10am – 2pm
  • 2186 N. Sherman Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46218 Martin University Parking Lot (Gathertorium as a backup if rains)
  • Express Registration
  • Family Fun
  • Food Giveaway
  • Scholarship Opportunities
  • Health Screenings
  • and more

For more information visit, martin.edu.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MARTIN UNIVERSITY.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Man arrested in Jackson County shooting that left 1 dead

Crime Watch 8 /

‘Indy Style’ host Amber Hankins releases children’s book, ‘Curly Q’s, Curly Q’s GO AWAY!’

Indy Style /

Pickling Food: Everything you need to know to begin using your ‘garden bounty’

Indy Style /

Make back-to-school season a bit easier with these problem solvers

Indy Style /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image