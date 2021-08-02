Martin University’s to host free Gold Rush Community Day

Martin University is having a free event filled with family fun, and it’s happening this weekend!
Richard Hunter of Martin University joined us today to tell us everything we need to know about it.
What you need to know about Martin University’s Communiversity Fair, “Gold Rush”:
- FREE For the Entire Family!
- Saturday, August 7th, 10am – 2pm
- 2186 N. Sherman Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46218 Martin University Parking Lot (Gathertorium as a backup if rains)
- Express Registration
- Family Fun
- Food Giveaway
- Scholarship Opportunities
- Health Screenings
- and more
For more information visit, martin.edu.
THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MARTIN UNIVERSITY.