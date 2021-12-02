Indy Style

MashCraft chef makes Greek Burger & Totchos

MashCraft is a locally-owned and operated craft brewery, with taprooms in Fishers, Downtown and Greenwood. Their mission is to offer great beer and great service.

Today, David Halt and Lisa Parsons of MashCraft joined us to make their “Greek Burger,” “Totchos” and to show off their world-class beers.

They like to say, at MashCraft, something great is always brewing! Whether that means our rotating taps, menus and monthly features, trivia and music events, or community events, we’ve got something for everyone.

Each of their taprooms and outdoor patio spaces are family and dog-friendly. Everyone is welcome at MashCraft!

Thanks to their loyal customers and commitment from our incredible staff since our beginning and over the past year in particular, we just launched our new brand, website and menus, which they’re really proud of and excited about!

MashCraft also hosts holiday events and parties as well as corporate luncheons.











They will also be hosting the Purdue alumni watch party games this season for all basketball games.

Visit us at one of our taprooms in Fishers at 116/Allisonville, Downtown on Delaware, or Greenwood on State Road 135, or check us out online at Mashcraft.com or on social @MashCraftBrews.