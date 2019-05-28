Max Schumacher and Mark Montieth team up for “Extra Innings: My Life in Baseball”

Two sports legends. One book. Its focus? All about baseball and the Indianapolis Indians.

Today on Indy Style, Amber sits down with Max Schumacher, Author and Chairman Emeritus, Indianapolis Indians, and Mark Montieth, Sports Author and Pacers NBA Color Analyst, to discuss their collaboration on the new book, “Extra Innings: My Life in Baseball.”

About the book:

In this unique retrospective, Schumacher recalls the upbringing in Indianapolis that inspired his love for baseball and shaped his working career, as well as stories that are unique to minor league baseball.

Readers will be treated to the stories behind familiar names such as Herb Score, Harmon Killebrew, Dave DeBusschere, Denny McLain, George Foster, Dave Concepcion, Pedro Borbon and both Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. They’ll also learn of the less notable players who had a major impact on the franchise—including the most popular one of all, Razor Shines. Schumacher also tells of the endless challenges of running a minor league front office, his conflicts with his Major League affiliates and the thrills that only championships can bring.

Max Schumacher began working for the Indianapolis Indians Triple-A baseball team in 1958, and became the general manager in 1961. The Indians have been one of America’s premier minor league franchises ever since, presenting unforgettable stars and moments while playing in historic ballparks.

Mark Montieth was born and raised in Indianapolis, and lives there today. He attended Indiana Pacers games as a child, and grew up to become a sports journalist who has won many regional and national awards for his writing. He also hosted two sports-related episodes on the local PBS television station.

To learn more, visit:

www.brpress.com

www.cardinalpub.com ​​​​​​​