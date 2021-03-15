Indy Style

McFarling Foods introduces us to Oaken Barrel Brewing Company

by: Amber Hankins
A Chubby Burger, some Dynamite Shrimp and a pretty awesome team!

That’s what you’ll find in our kitchen this morning as we hear from Aldy Labrador, McFarling Foods, and Bryan Bates, Kitchen Manager of Oaken Barrel Brewing Company. Take a listen!

About McFarling Foods:

McFarling Foods, locally owned and operated since 1948, is a full-service broadline food distributor located in Indianapolis serving Central Indiana restaurants and community organizations. McFarling Foods offers their clients the freshest ingredients necessary to remain and become successful in the food service industry.

For more info visit: mcfarling.com

