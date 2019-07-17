Mediterranean Diet Recipes You Can Recreate at Home

She just recently returned from Europe and has her favorite summer recipes to share that you can recreate with ingredients you have at home!

Michelle Dudash, RDN, Registered Dietitian, Chef and Author of Clean Eating for Busy Families, shares a few recipes:

Sparkling Rosé Spritzer

Aperitivos are meant to be enjoyed before a meal and are light on alcohol, with just a touch of bitterness. Wine spritzers were frequently seen, mixed with mineral water and ice, plus flavorings like lime and mint.

Here’s how you can make it at home:

Lightly bruise a mint sprig and lime slice with a spoon in a wine glass. Cover with crushed ice and pour in POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate juice. It’s my favorite to use here because it’s made from pressing two whole pomegranates in every 8-ounce serving, with antioxidants and natural balanced sweetness with no added sugar. Pomegranates have been revered throughout history for their amazing flavor and health benefits, so it’s no surprise you find pomegranate juice throughout the Mediterranean. Top with rosé wine and a splash of sparkling water.

So refreshing!

Grilled Shrimp in the Shell with Pistachios and Citrus

The Mediterranean diet is light on red meat and heavier with seafood and plant protein—a mix that helps to make it one of the healthiest diets in the world. And you can do it at home, with a few healthy staple ingredients.

“Big Shrimp” as the restaurants in Croatia called them in English, were everywhere in Rovinj. Sometimes with just the tail in the shell or with the entire shrimp body still intact!

You can easily grill shrimp in the shell at home to retain the natural juices and flavors in the shrimp.

Arrange cooked shrimp on a platter with pistachios, which are part of a Mediterranean diet, and were generously sprinkled on seafood plates in Croatia. I love Wonderful Pistachios as a healthy snack, and Wonderful Pistachios with No Shells are so easy to use in recipes. Those bright greens and purples in the pistachios deliver antioxidants, and pistachios contain 6 grams of plant protein,–one of the highest for tree nuts–plus fiber and heart-healthy fats, to keep you satisfied longer.

Garnish with orange supremes, which are a great pairing with both shrimp and pistachios. This time of year, Valencia and Navel oranges from California are some of the tastiest, juiciest options.

Luscious Greek Salad

Done differently in the Mediterranean, with arugula, red bell pepper chunks, the softest feta cheese, large whole green olives, diced sweet white onion and sliced tomato.

And rather than the tart vinaigrette, the salad was drizzled with a thin, creamy aioli. Aioli is similar to mayonnaise but made with at least half extra-virgin olive oil and garlic, plus may have other seasonings.

To learn more, visit www.dishwithdudash.com

