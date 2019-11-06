Meet the author of “Impish: the Christmas Elf”

It all started with her passion for the Christmas season, and now Author Amanda Hauser is introducing us to her creation and decade-long relationship with, “Impish: The Christmas Elf.”

About the creation of “Impish: The Christmas Elf.”

Impish: The Christmas Elf is the newest children’s book to hit shelves that tells a story of a gift-wrapping elf who develops a ploy to make Christmas gift giving even more fun for good boys and girls.

The Christmas tale encompasses a whimsical story and engaging, easily replicated holiday tradition.

This Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Amanda is celebrating the launch of her book with a holiday-themed book launch at Grand Park Events Center.

Central Indiana Families can enjoy complimentary cookies, cocoa, a visit from Santa and readings from the author every half hour.

In partnership with the Westfield Youth Assistance Program, Impish will be collecting new board games at the door to support underprivileged youth at Christmas time.