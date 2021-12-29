Indy Style

Melissa Manchester to perform at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael on New Year’s Eve

You’re invited to ring in the new year with the award-winning Melissa Manchester!

Feinstein’s is pleased to host their New Year’s Eve Celebration with the legendary artist whose career spans over three decades.

Kelley M. Nichols, Feinstein’s Cabaret and event operations manager, joined us today to share what you can expect from this event.

Manchester will have two shows at Feinstein’s on December 31. The first show is at 7:30 p.m., and the second is at 10:45 p.m.

Ticket prices include admission to reserved seating, as well as a complimentary champagne toast.

Experience classic dining at its best when you dine at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel! With a creative and inspiring space, sophisticated ambiance and lively entertainment, our unique venue lets you enjoy an unforgettable meal while delighting in world-class entertainment!

About Melissa Manchester:

Manchester’s tremendously successful solo career brought her critical and commercial acclaim. The “Midnight Blue” singer received her first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Female Vocal Performance in 1979 for the Peter Allen/Carole Bayer Sager-penned “Don’t Cry Out Loud,” winning the Grammy in that category four years later for “You Should Hear How She Talks About You.” Manchester has also had her songs recorded by Barbra Streisand, Roberta Flack, Dusty Springfield, Alison Krauss, Kenny Loggins and many others. Two songs she performed, “Through The Eyes Of Love” and “The Promise,” were nominated for Oscars in the same year. She has written tunes for several other films including The Great Mouse Detective, Lady and the Tramp II, Dirty Girl, and Tyler Perry’s For Colored Girls.