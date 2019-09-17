Meredith Vieira discusses new game show ’25 Words or Less’

You’ve seen us “try our hand” at the new game show “25 Words or Less” on MyINDY-TV. Now, Amber chats with the host behind the show, Meredith Vieira, about the concept and how shows have been going so far!

About 25 Words or Less:

Hosted by Meredith Vieira, two teams of celebrities and civilians face off in a fast-paced word game with a top prize of 10,000 dollars.

In rounds one and two one team member tries to get their two partners to guess a list of five words using fewer than 25 one word clues.

In round 4, the winning player has 60 seconds to get his partners to guess 10 words using 25 one word clues or less. If they do, they walk away with 10,000 bucks.

Meredith Vieira Bio

Meredith Vieira is a 15-time Emmy Award-winning host, executive producer and anchor. Beginning September 2019, she will host the Fox-syndicated game show 25 Words or Less. In 2018, Meredith served as co-host of PBS and BBC’s Royal Wedding Watch and as host of the PBS series The Great American Read. She served as executive producer on the award-winning documentary TOWER, released in October 2016. Vieira hosted and served as executive producer on her own nationally syndicated daytime talk show, titled The Meredith Vieira Show, which premiered in September 2014 and ran for two seasons. Previously, she received critical acclaim for her hosting of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, The Today Show, and The View.

As host of Millionaire, Vieira became the longest-standing female game show host in history. She is also a member of an elite group to have anchored or hosted programs on 5 broadcast networks. Early in her career, Vieira spent more than a decade at CBS News, garnering five Emmy Awards for her work as an editor on the news magazines 60 Minutes and West 57th. Vieira founded and is CEO of Meredith Vieira Productions, which develops and produces film, television, and theatre. A native of Providence, R.I., Vieira received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University in Medford, Mass. She has three children, Ben, Gabe, and Lily, with her husband, best-selling author and journalist Richard Cohen.

“25 Words or Less” airs WEEKDAYS AT 5PM on MyINDY-TV.