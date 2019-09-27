Mixing up drinks to help furry friends at Mutt Cup Cocktail Competition

Some of Indy’s BEST bartenders are taking on the challenge to test their skills in a cocktail competition… all for a great cause!

Here to tell us more about The Mutt Cup are Tonya Stanfield, Event Founder & Board Member, FACE Low-Cost Animal Clinic, and Thomas Hartman, Promotional Events Coordinator at Hotel Tango.

About The Mutt Cup:

The Mutt Cup is an annual fundraiser that raises money for FACE Low-Cost Animal Clinic. It is a cocktail competition featuring several of the Indy’s best bartenders.

The 5th Annual Mutt Cup Cocktail Competition is on Monday, October 7th at 7pm at Tinker House Events. Our goal is to raise $20,000 this year.

Bartenders from the following establishments will compete this year: Hotel Tango, Vida, Delicia, Bluebeard, OP Italian, Provider, Jailbird, Rook, Hedge Row and Goodfellas.

Ticket purchase includes a Hotel Tango welcome cocktail, samples of the 10 competing cocktails, catered food, a silent auction, whiskey pull and the opportunity to vote on the People’s Choice winning cocktail.

Ticket prices are as follows:

• Regular Tickets $55

• Door (night of event) $60

• VIP $75 (Enter 1 hour early to watch the Judges Choice judging while enjoying shorter lines, additional food and beverages.)