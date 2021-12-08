Indy Style

Mixologist makes holiday cocktails

These drinks are basically Christmas in a glass!

Brett Butler, mixologist and owner of Alcomy LLC., joined us today with a couple of cocktail recipes perfect for the holidays.

“Holly Berry”

1 1/2 oz. Vodka

1/2 oz. St. Germaine Elderflower liqueur

1/2 oz. Allspice Dram

1 oz. Alcomy Holly Berry mix

3/4 oz. Lemon juice

1 bsp Cranberry relish

1/2 mandarin orange

3 sprigs Rosemary



Directions:

Add all ingredients to a mixing tin and gently muddle the rosemary for about 20 seconds, then add ice. Shake vigorously for another 20 seconds, and double-strain contents into a coupe glass. Garnish with a cranberry flag and fresh rosemary.

“White Christmas”

1 1/2 oz. Vanilla Vodka

1 oz. Godiva White Chocolate liqueur

1 oz. Peppermint schnapps

1 oz. White Mocha cream

Crushed Candy Canes

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for about 30 seconds until fully emulsified and frothy. Strain into a coupe or martini glass and garnish the rim of the glass with crushed candy canes and peppermint bark.

Alcomy LLC. is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. We infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with the creative passion of art to curate a magical, memorable experience in your home, office or event space. It’s “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class.” Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indiana, curating his Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area.

For more information visit:

thealcomyexperience.com

FB & IG: @alcomylife

Alcomy Elixirs: https://marketwagon.com/vendors?id=1563