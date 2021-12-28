Indy Style

Mixologist makes winter cocktail, brings fresh mocktails to Carmel Winter Farmer’s Market

Brett Butler from Alcomy LLC appeared on Indy Style Tuesday morning to create a unique winter cocktail.

We also joined Brett at Carmel’s Winter Farmer’s Market where the “Mixologist” was creating some healthy mocktails. For the record, the Carmel Winter Farmer’s Market is dry.

About Alcomy LLC:

Alcomy LLC is more than bartending and mixology services, it’s a truly unique, fresh approach to the way we celebrate those special occasions in our lives. We infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with creative passion to curate a magical, memorable experience that will leave you and your guests on a scintillating search for the Elixir of Life. It’s “Farm-to-Glass, Flaired with Class!”

Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer, and mixologist with over 20 years of experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indy, curating his Alcomy experience wherever there’s an event happening. Liquid gastronomy + Visual Art. Mobile mixology “with a twist.”

“Prohibition Punch”

Prohibition Punch is a perfect way to ring in the New Year, with Caribbean rums, tropical and passion fruit juices and Prosecco.

Ingredients:

1 oz. Appleton Estate Rum

1 oz. Plantation Dark Rum

3/4 oz. Marie Brizard Parfait Amour liqueur

2 oz. Mango passion fruit juice

1 oz. Cran-Raspberry juices

Squeeze of lemon

Prosecco

Directions:

Add all ingredients but the Prosecco to a mixing tin with ice and shake vigorously for about 20 seconds, and strain contents into a brandy snifter with ice.

Top with Prosecco and garnish with a lemon and orange twist.

For more information visit:

thealcomyexperience.com

FB & IG: @alcomylife

Alcomy Elixirs: marketwagon.com/vendors?id=1563