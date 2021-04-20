Indy Style

MLK Center uses technology to bring young community together, raising money to improve center

The Indianapolis MLK Center does many amazing things to benefit the young community, today we got the chance to learn about the achievements of their Best Buy Teen Tech Center from Douglas Morris, the Best Buy Teen Tech Center coordinator. We also heard from David Hamilton of Rowe & Hamilton Law about how they’re supporting the MLK Center and why it’s so important to them. Here’s more from them:

The MLK Center is running a Capital Fundraising Campaign from April 5th to the April 22nd. We invite you to join us in impacting lives and make an investment in your community, as we education youth, empower families and build community.

Our total goal is $2.2 million! When we raise $1,000,000 we can get a $1,000,000 matching grant from The United Way of Central Indiana Capital Committee. We’re nearly there. Your support will go a long way.

You can make a one-time gift or a monthly donation that will continue to support our needs in the future. You can also make a multi-year pledge that will count toward our United Way match, or Text ‘MLKCENTER’ to 44-321 to make a one-time gift.

For more information visit the links below:

MLKCenterIndy.org

Facebook.com/MLKCenterIndy

Twitter.com/MLKCenterIndy

Instagram.com/MLKcenterindy



THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE MLK CENTER.