Mobile farm stand brings fresh produce to Indy food desert

Fresh food is now more accessible in one Indianapolis food desert thanks to the mobile farm stand, The Elephant Gardens. Joining us today to share more about this new community staple was Vivian Muhammad, co-owner and garden manager of The Elephant Gardens, LLC and Joyce Randolph, co-owner and secretary of The Elephant Gardens, LLC.

They provide locally and organically grown, nutrient-dense vegetables, herbs, and some fruit to our community.

The three-generation family who runs the farmstand has lived in this community in the same home since 1970. Being vegetarians, they wanted to grow their own food so we started a garden in our backyard. They acquired two quarter-acre lots very near their home in 2013 and 2014, and not long after the Double 8 stores all closed in one day. They then saw the need to step up their efforts to provide their community with fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs.

Hours: Monday and Friday 3-7 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Address: 3348 N. Sherman Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46218

If you’re interested in learning more about The Elephant Gardens, you can go to their website, Facebook and Instagram.