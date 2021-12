Indy Style

Mom-approved holiday gift guide

Choosing the right gifts for your kids, especially ones that they’ll love and that will also have longevity & value, can feel overwhelming.

That’s why Carly Dorogi, parenting contributor, joined us today to help with selecting just the right gifts this holiday season.

Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron

magicmixies.com

Creativity for Kids

creativityforkids.com

Amira & the Storycraft

amiralearning.com

Byju’s

byjuslearning.com

Calm Strips

calmstrips.com

For more information and discount codes visit, CarlyOnTV.com.