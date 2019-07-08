Mom of son with autism creates Art for Autism

Art meets Autism is an event designed to give back and inspire awareness.

Angela Cento, Organizer, Art for Autism, and Artist Sandi Hauanio, tell us more about how the event came about and how you can get involved!

“Art for Autism” Opening Reception

Saturday, April 13, Carmel Arts & Design District, 5 – 9 p.m.

WHAT: Art for Autism; a contemporary art exhibit supporting individuals affected by autism.

WHY/HOW did this event come about?

I am a single mom with a five year old son named Enzo with severe autism. My sister in law Sandi is an artist. As a regular artist at Art on Main Gallery and Gifts, Sandi was given the opportunity to be a “featured” artist for the month of April and wanted to make it more than “just an art exhibit”. We decided to merge our individual talents (I work in Marketing and PR) and since April is Autism Awareness and Acceptance month we decided to make it a fundraiser to help benefit Family Voices, a local non profit that supports families living with special needs and to bring awareness to something we have both been effected by and are passionate about.

CDC estimates 1 in 59 children are now diagnosed with autism in the US. Autism is a spectrum condition and can affect individuals very differently. If you’ve met one person with autism, you’ve met one person with autism. An “invisible” disability that can often be misunderstood. Autistic individuals and parents need support and understanding.

WHERE: Art on Main Gallery and Gifts is located at 111 W. Main St. in the heart of downtown Carmel. The Gallery is owned by 5 central indiana artists with a keen interest in supporting local artists and their community. At any given time, the gallery showcases around a dozen other local artists who work in a variety of media. They have oil painting, watercolor, mosaics, textile, ceramics, photography, jewelry and even artisan chocolate. The event coincides with Carmel’s “Second Saturday gallery walk”.

WHEN: “Art for Autism” will be on display throughout the month of April but the official opening reception and main fundraising event is Saturday, 13th April from 5-9pm. 5-6pm will be a sensory friendly hour for those with special needs.

DETAILS for opening reception: A percentage of proceeds from the evening will be donated to Family Voices Indiana. 100% of proceeds from a silent auction on the night (with over 15 pieces of art, some by autistic artists) will be donated.

In addition, during the entire month of April you will see select pieces of art marked with a blue puzzle piece tag. Those tags indicate that 50% of the proceeds from that sale will be donated to Family Voices.

WHY FAMILY VOICES: We wanted to support a local organization and Family Voices has helped me personally on my journey in navigating the insurance and other resources available to families like mine. They are a wonderful support to all special needs families. Each member of staff is a special needs parent.

WHAT YOU CAN DO: You can also support families affected by autism. It’s easy. Buy art!

THE FEATURED ARTISTS: Sandi Hauanio(colored pencil artist) and Jen Bromel (contemporary quilter). Sean Gray ceramic autistic artist.

To learn more, visit:

carmelartonmain.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/361337544710625/

Jenbroemel.com

Instagram: @9housedesign