Motocross Racer Finds Successful Balance Between Pro Racing and College Student

He’s not a professional juggler, but boy, does he sure do a lot of it!
We sit down and chat with James “Bo” Cooper, Pro Motocross Racer, about he find and maintains the balance between doing what he loves and doing what he needs to do!
- From Indy
- Recently graduated from IUPUI with a degree in Computer Information Technology
- Currently works at Golden Developing Solutions
- He is one of a very small number of racers who successfully balanced racing professionally while also being a full-time college student
- It is rare for a professional motocross racer to have a degree, largely due to the overwhelming commitment that sport can require from such a young age
- Bo will be hoping to successfully qualify for his first Pro Motocross National
- He’s attempted to qualify for his home race, the Ironman National, every year since it debuted in 2014
Event Details:
- The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series
- The STACYC (pronounced STAY-SICK) Ironman National on Saturday, August 24
- Taking place at Ironman Raceway, in Crawfordsville
- This year marks the 5th anniversary of the Ironman National, which debuted in 2014
- This is the 12th and final round of the 2019 championship
- Ironman Raceway has hosted the final round of the championship since 2015
- This event features all the same racers that compete every winter at the annual supercross event from Lucas Oil Stadium
- More than 150 riders from across the country and around the world are entered to compete on Saturday, but only a total of 80 will make it
- These are the most talented motocross racers on the planet
Special Note:
- Fans can get a sneak preview of Saturday’s event at the annual Finish Line Festival, which takes place at Ironman Raceway on Friday, August 23, from 5:30 – 8:00PM
- Attendees get:
- Admission to the track
- Pizza party with the Pros
- Autographs from the racers
- Pit Bike race
- Face painting
- Rock wall climbing
- Games
Social Information:
- @promotocross on Instagram & Twitter
- @americanmotocross on Facebook
Website:
www.ProMotocross.com
Tickets:
- Starting at $40 for adults and $20 for kids, ages 6-11
- Ages 5 and under are free
Schedule for Saturday:
- Gates open at 7AM
- On-track practice & qualifying begins at 8AM
- Pits open at 9AM
- Opening ceremonies is at 12:30PM
- Racing begins at 1PM