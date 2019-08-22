Motocross Racer Finds Successful Balance Between Pro Racing and College Student

He’s not a professional juggler, but boy, does he sure do a lot of it!

We sit down and chat with James “Bo” Cooper, Pro Motocross Racer, about he find and maintains the balance between doing what he loves and doing what he needs to do!

From Indy

Recently graduated from IUPUI with a degree in Computer Information Technology

Currently works at Golden Developing Solutions

He is one of a very small number of racers who successfully balanced racing professionally while also being a full-time college student

It is rare for a professional motocross racer to have a degree, largely due to the overwhelming commitment that sport can require from such a young age

Bo will be hoping to successfully qualify for his first Pro Motocross National

He’s attempted to qualify for his home race, the Ironman National, every year since it debuted in 2014

Event Details:

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series

The STACYC (pronounced STAY-SICK) Ironman National on Saturday, August 24

Taking place at Ironman Raceway, in Crawfordsville

This year marks the 5th anniversary of the Ironman National, which debuted in 2014

This is the 12th and final round of the 2019 championship

Ironman Raceway has hosted the final round of the championship since 2015

This event features all the same racers that compete every winter at the annual supercross event from Lucas Oil Stadium

More than 150 riders from across the country and around the world are entered to compete on Saturday, but only a total of 80 will make it

These are the most talented motocross racers on the planet

Special Note:

Fans can get a sneak preview of Saturday’s event at the annual Finish Line Festival, which takes place at Ironman Raceway on Friday, August 23, from 5:30 – 8:00PM

Attendees get:

Admission to the track

Pizza party with the Pros

Autographs from the racers

Pit Bike race

Face painting

Rock wall climbing

Games

Social Information:

@promotocross on Instagram & Twitter

@americanmotocross on Facebook

Website:

www.ProMotocross.com

Tickets:

Starting at $40 for adults and $20 for kids, ages 6-11

Ages 5 and under are free

Schedule for Saturday: