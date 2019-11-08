“Movember” Broom workout with Firefighter Tim

It’s “Movember!” And just what is “Movember”? Well it’s the annual event involving the growing of mustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health.

Let’s not sweep men’s health under the rug anymore. So let’s all “Man Up” and make an appointment today!

Firefighter Tim is here to show us a quick “Movember” BROOM workout!

The workout:

Shoulder front to back rotation x20

Overhead side bends x20

Squat twist x15

Lunge reach into high knee x10 on each side

Glute ham raise x 10

Broom V-up x12

Broom elbow to knee x 6 each side

Broom overhead sit-up x 10