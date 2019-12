Go on, "get your geek on!"

Maddie Michalik, Senior Editor, The Pop Insider, shares some fun holiday stocking stuffer ideas for you or a friend!

TOM RIDDLE’S DIARY (WOW! STUFF) ● Tom Riddle used his diary to store all of his secrets and memories. This all new diary set allows Harry Potter fans to leave their own notes and messages with the included invisible ink pen, which can only be seen under the glowing wand’s UV light. ● All you have to do is hover the tip over the pages, and what you have written will be magically revealed. This ensures that all your deepest secrets can be left safe and perfectly hidden, as long as you make sure to always carry your wand! ● The wand is designed to be attached to a key ring, so keeping it safe and hidden from Muggles should be no problem. ● To make sure true Harry Potter fans feel like they’re writing their hidden notes in the real thing, the diary is designed to look just like Tom Riddle’s actual diary. ● Ages: 8+ ● MSRP: $17.99 ● Available: Amazon