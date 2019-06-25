Music of Buddy Holly, Rolling Stones and more on Indianapolis stages this weekend

He’s back, sharing his TOP picks for what’s happening on Indy Stages. Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez runs down the list:
“Thoroughly Modern Millie”
Summer Stock Stage
June 27 – 30
summerstockstage.com
“Music of the Rolling Stones”
Symphony on the Prairie
June 28
indianapolissymphony.org
“The Buddy Holly Story”
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
July 5 – Aug 18
beefandboards.com
“Not Exactly Paris”
The District Theatre
June 28 & 29
Indydistricttheatre.org
“Tower of Power”
Symphony on the Prairie
June 29
indianapolissymphony.org
“White City Murder”
Phoenix Theatre
Though July 7
phoenixtheatre.org
