Music of Buddy Holly, Rolling Stones and more on Indianapolis stages this weekend

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 12:29 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 12:29 PM EDT

He's back, sharing his TOP picks for what's happening on Indy Stages. Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez runs down the list: 

"Thoroughly Modern Millie"
Summer Stock Stage
June 27 – 30
summerstockstage.com

 

"Music of the Rolling Stones"
Symphony on the Prairie
June 28
indianapolissymphony.org

 

"The Buddy Holly Story"
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
July 5 – Aug 18
beefandboards.com

"Not Exactly Paris"
The District Theatre
June 28 & 29
Indydistricttheatre.org

"Tower of Power"
Symphony on the Prairie
June 29
indianapolissymphony.org

"White City Murder"
Phoenix Theatre
Though July 7
phoenixtheatre.org


To read Tom's reviews, previews and interviews on his "On the Aisle" blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. For Magic Thread Cabaret tickets, visit magicthreadcabaret.com. To purchase a "Calder, The Musical" cast recording CD, visit kleinandalvarez.com.

 

