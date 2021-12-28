Indy Style

Must-have gadgets for 2022

From virtual reality gadgets to gadgets that promote a good night’s sleep, there’s so much new for 2022.

Anne Ahola Ward, entrepreneur, futurist and author, joined us today with a look at what’s new and what’s hot.

Osmo AR game:

Allows you to run a pizza shop and learn different skills.

Oura Ring:

This is a sleep and activity tracker for about $100 that is just a simple ring. It offers sleep analysis and health insights.

The Glow Light by Casper:

Slowly gets you to sleep with gradual dimming. It’s can help ease you into sleep.

Oculus Quest 2:

This is an all-in-one virtual reality headset for just under $500. You can tether to your phone, no computer is needed!

For more information visit, anneaholaward.com.