Must-have gadgets for 2022

From virtual reality gadgets to gadgets that promote a good night’s sleep, there’s so much new for 2022.
Anne Ahola Ward, entrepreneur, futurist and author, joined us today with a look at what’s new and what’s hot.
Osmo AR game:
Allows you to run a pizza shop and learn different skills.
Oura Ring:
This is a sleep and activity tracker for about $100 that is just a simple ring. It offers sleep analysis and health insights.
The Glow Light by Casper:
Slowly gets you to sleep with gradual dimming. It’s can help ease you into sleep.
Oculus Quest 2:
This is an all-in-one virtual reality headset for just under $500. You can tether to your phone, no computer is needed!
For more information visit, anneaholaward.com.