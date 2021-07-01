Indy Style

Naf Naf Grill takes our taste buds on a trip to the Middle East

Let’s take a trip to the Middle East through our taste buds!

Joining us today were Ian Bruggeman, general manager of Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill and Steve DeBoer, assistant general manager of Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill.

They whipped up quite a few things from there menu including: falafels, steak, pita sandwiches, fries and a variety of sauces.

The centerpiece of every Naf Naf Grill is their open kitchen and bakery.

They cook everything in view so you can see the fresh pitas baking to the shawarmas spinning over an open flame. You’ll customize your pita or bowl with a delicious array of proteins, freshly prepared salads and authentic Middle Eastern sauces. The end result is pure perfection: an unparalleled balance of Middle Eastern colors and flavors that truly fans the flame of your curiosity (and your appetite).

Where you can find Naf Naf:

Near IUPUI

921 Indiana Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202

For more information visit, NafNafGrill.com.