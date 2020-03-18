National Carryout Day: A list of restaurants you can still order from

It’s National Carryout Day, to spotlight the fact that all our restaurants and bars have had to close for dine-in customers. Many of them are still filling carry out and delivery orders. Jolene Ketzenberger, The Signature Table, shares some locally compiled lists of restaurants you can still order from. Many offer curbside pickup as well.

Susan Decker Media, which represents many local restaurants, has compiled this list, organized by area.

Visit Hamilton County has posted a list as well.

The Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association also has a statewide list.

Many local restaurants are working to feed others during these difficult times.

Soupremacy, for example, is partnering with the Martin Luther King Community Center to let customers order and pay for soup that is them delivered to the community center to feed those in need.

And for all the restaurant, bar and hospitality workers who are now out of work, there is a way to provide much needed tips.

Use this list to find the Venmo accounts of folks from your favorite neighborhood restaurant and send them a tip. There’s roughly 2,000 people on the list.

We want our restaurants to still be there when COVID-19 concerns ease and we can all go out again.