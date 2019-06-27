National Sunglasses Day: how to choose the right trend for your face shape

Stop squinting… it’s National Sunglasses Day!

The day is observed every year to celebrate the importance of wearing shades to protect the eyes from the sun’s harsh UV rays.

On today’s show, Sammi Coppedge and Julie Schieferstein, Sunglass Warehouse, share some affordable sunglasses that are easily replaceable AND they teach us how to find the right pair of shades for our face shape. Here’s more:

o Readers.com™is an online retailer of reading glasses. Our Merchandising team personally hand-picks over 600 unique styles of readers with up to 14 power options, and powers hard-to-find at other stores. Readers.com™ also sells specialty reading glasses with specialty lenses like computer, makeup, and polarized reading sunglasses.

o Sunglass Warehouse® is an online retailer of sunglasses. We sell hundreds of pairs of sunglasses, $20 or less. Whether you’re looking for a cool pair of polarized lenses for a short motorcycle ride or a pair of mirrored aviators for your weekend at the beach, we’ve got you covered.

o Readers.com™ and Sunglass Warehouse® are local and operate out of Greenwood, Indiana. Our team and warehouse are all under one roof.

o Sunglasses from Readers.com™ and Sunglass Warehouse® are affordable and easy to purchase. You can shop online from the comfort of your home, favorite coffee shop, or anywhere that’s convenient for you! With our happiness guarantee, you’ll be sure to love your new pair of shades.

o Affordable sunglasses mean you don’t have to worry about losing, breaking, or damaging your favorite pair. They’re easily replaceable. Plus, with the affordable pricing, you can own multiple pairs — one to match every outfit, even!

o Readers.com™ is sold on Amazon, with many products Prime eligible, making it even easier to purchase.

o How to find the best frames for your face shape:

 Face Shape | Heart

• The narrowest point of a heart-shaped face is at the jawline. Any frames that are wider on the top than they are on the bottom work well.

• Frames that work well for men with heart-shaped faces are browline, retro square, and sport.

• Frames that work well for women with heart-shaped faces are cat eye, browline, and retro square.

 Face Shape | Round

• A round face is the widest across the cheekbones and more narrow at the forehead and jawline. Oversized, rectangular, and angular frames offset roundness.

• Frames that work well for men with round-shaped faces are aviator, retro square, and square.

• Frames that work well for women with round-shaped faces are cat eye, oversized, and square.

 Face Shape | Oval

• An oval face is longer than it is wide and is the most versatile face shape, which means you can pull off round or square frames. Keep proportion in mind, and try not to go too big or too small for your face.

• Frames that work well for men with oval-shaped faces are aviator, retro square, and round.

• Frames that work well for women with oval-shaped faces are aviator, oversized, and retro square.

 Face Shape | Square

• A square face has a strong jaw, wide forehead, and wide cheekbones. To soften these features, choose sunnies with soft lines or rimless edges.

• Frames that work well for men with square-shaped faces are aviator, browline, and round.

• Frames that work well for women with square-shaped faces are aviator, browline, and round.

