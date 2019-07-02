Naturalization ceremony, Independence Day social at Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

Immerse yourself in American history this 4th of July with the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

Bethany Gosewehr, VP of Development, Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, tells us the fun that’s in store!

Celebrate the land of the free and home of the brave in not one, but two inspiring events at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site during the week of July 4th.

First, on Wednesday, July 3 from 10 – 11 a.m., more than 100 people from across the world will become American citizens at Indiana’s only Presidential Site. Free and open to the public, Judge Sarah Evans Barker will preside over the naturalization ceremony in a tent on the south lawn. Emmy award winner, Sylvia McNair, is hosting a musical performance, while Benjamin Harrison’s great-great-grandson, Kimball Harrison Morsman, will provide remarks.

Becoming an American citizen, nonetheless during Fourth of July weekend, is a great honor and an event of major excitement for those included. Families, friends and patriotic Americans are invited to welcome our newest citizens. Wear your red, white and blue and celebrate America!

Second, on Thursday, July 4 from 1 – 4 p.m., the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site will host its annual Independence Day Social. Guests can sign their names to the Declaration of Independence, tour the first floor of the president’s mansion (alongside reenactors), play vintage games like hoops and grace or croquet, make crafts, listen to music on the lawn, have your face painted and enjoy ice cream (a scoop is $3 and proceeds benefit the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site).

Enjoy the afternoon learning about America’s Hoosier president, Benjamin Harrison, who (fun fact) began the tradition of asking Americans to hang flags outside their homes, schools and businesses. And, a bonus – if visitors and residents are spending the day in Indianapolis before snagging a perfect spot to watch the fireworks on the Fourth of July, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site has fun, free activities to keep the whole family busy and entertained!

About the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site celebrates the remarkable legacy of America’s Hoosier President. The museum is a national historic landmark situated within easy walking distance of downtown Indianapolis and the bustling 16th Street corridor. The 1875 Italianate mansion is exquisitely restored and has an exceptional collection of more than 10,000 artifacts. Daily tours of the property include a 75-minute guided tour through the Harrison house and private quarters. Highlights include an awe-inspiring collection of Gilded Age finery, paintings, furniture and personal presidential gifts and mementos. The privately operated, non-profit organization receives no direct tax support and is dedicated to sharing the life stories, arts and culture of an American President to increase public participation in the American system of self-government. Find out more at PresidentBenjaminHarrison.org.

