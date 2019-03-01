Indy Style

Nesso brings coastal Italian dishes to Indianapolis diners

Wow. Yep, they "brought it" again.

In our kitchen today? Chef Layton Roberts, Cunningham Restaurant Group, and Chef Kawika Pieper, Nesso Coastal Italia, making the delicious dishes below! 


1. Burrata
Cherry Tomato Conserva
Red Wine Candy Onions
Salsa Verde
Semolina Sourdough (grilled)

2. Grilled Raddichio
Raddichio Treviso Quartered and grilled with lemon oil
Parmesan Vin
o Parm vinegar/parsley/chive/Dijon/honey
Radish
Peas
Pickled Sunchoke
Crispy Proscitutto
Ricotta Salata

To learn more, visit: 

www.nesso-italia.com 
www.crgdining.com 

