Indy Style

New American Bistro to open in Bargersville

A new locally-owned restaurant you’ll want to know about is coming to Bargersville this summer! It’s an American Bistro called “Our Table,” and today we got to try a couple of delicious dishes made by Joe Miller, the co-owner/chef who will run the restaurant with his wife. He made Grilled Salmon Caprese and Char-Crusted Beef Tenderloin Sliders.

Joe managed the Meridian Hills Country Club at 73rd & Springmill Road for several years, and has taken the plunge to open his own restaurant.









For more information, visit the links below:

Ourtablerestaurant.com

Facebook.com/OurTableRestaurant

Instagram.com/ourtablerestaurant

Twitter.com/OurTableIN