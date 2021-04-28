New American Bistro to open in Bargersville

A new locally-owned restaurant you’ll want to know about is coming to Bargersville this summer! It’s an American Bistro called “Our Table,” and today we got to try a couple of delicious dishes made by Joe Miller, the co-owner/chef who will run the restaurant with his wife. He made Grilled Salmon Caprese and Char-Crusted Beef Tenderloin Sliders.
Joe managed the Meridian Hills Country Club at 73rd & Springmill Road for several years, and has taken the plunge to open his own restaurant.
For more information, visit the links below:
Facebook.com/OurTableRestaurant
Instagram.com/ourtablerestaurant