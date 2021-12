Indy Style

New Foundland Dogs haul Christmas trees at Dull’s Tree Farm

We want to show you a different approach to getting the perfect Christmas tree.

This past weekend at dull’s Christmas tree farm in Thorntown, families got to go through the time-honored tradition of picking out that perfect tree, but instead of carrying the big tannenbaums out themselves, they got help from some big, furry laborers.

“Indy Style’s” own George Mallet took us to Dull’s Tree Farm in Thorntown to get a look at how New Foundland Dogs helps haul Christmas trees.