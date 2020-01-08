New Indianapolis restaurants to get excited about in 2020

We’re taking a look back at 2019 and sharing some of the restaurant openings to get excited about!

Eat Drink Indy’s Jolene Ketzenberger runs down the list:

King Dough opened in January, kicking off a busy year of openings.

I was happy to see one of the city’s top chefs, Greg Hardesty, open his Studio C space on the Monon.

Also right in the Monon, Liter House and the terrific outdoor space Half Liter Beer Hall & BBQ opened last March.

Cake Bake Shop opened in a beautiful space in Carmel in July.

Baby’s opened in August on Talbot Street.

Openings in the Fishers District culinary development began in November with Rize from the Cunningham Group and St. Elmo’s 1933 Lounge.

And the Fishers Test Kitchen, Sun King’s new brewery and the Signature Table culinary performance space will be opening Feb. 1.