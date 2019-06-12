New openings for summer dining options 

Looking for a change in dining scenery this summer? Eat Drink Indy’s Jolene Ketzenberger runs down the list of what’s new!



The 10th St. Diner has opened on the near Eastside. The vegan restaurant serves a variety of sandwiches, salads and entrees.

RFD Franklin has opened on Madison Street in Franklin in the former City Hall building that was originally built as a post office. It serves traditional American fare with a focus on fresh ingredients.

Jailbird, from Thunderbird owner Josh Gonzales, has opened on Shelby Street near the University of Indianapolis with a no-nonsense menu of snacks, sandwiches and $6 cocktails.

Thr3e Wise Men, one of the remaining restaurants from former Scotty’s Brewhouse owner Scott Wise, has closed in Broad Ripple. But Wise will be opening Roots Burger Bar in Muncie later this month in the same location as the original Scotty’s.

For more restaurant news, visit www.eatdrinkindy.com.

