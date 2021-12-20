Indy Style

New podcast, radio show to focus on financial decisions shaping everyday lives

With the new year comes resolutions and that includes focusing on your financial goals.

Now a dynamic new radio show and podcast called, “Everyday wealth” is here to help.

It’s premiering on January 1 and is co-hosted by two of the top journalists in the nation.

Jean Chatzky, financial expert & author and Soledad O’Brien award-winning journalist & TV host joined us today to share how they are teaming up with Edelman Financial Engines to help people in all stages of their wealth planning journey.

For more information visit, edelmanfinancialengines.com or EverydayWealth.com .

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY EDELMAN FINANCIAL ENGINES.