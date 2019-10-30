New restaurant on Butler campus, two new coffee shops among new eateries around Indianapolis

Lots of culinary news in Indy, and here to break it all down for us is Eat Drink Indy’s Jolene Ketzenberger!



Chatham Tap Butler has opened in the former Scotty’s location on the Butler University campus.

We’ve got two new coffee shops to mention:

Bovaconti Coffee has opened in the former jewelry shop building on Virginia Avenue in Fountain Square.

And Normal Coffee has opened in the Tube Factory Artspace in the Garfield Park area.

We’ve also got two new bubble tea shops:

LaTea Bubble Tea Lounge has opened on Mass Ave.



Yujo Ramen & Boba Tea has opened on North Meridian Street.

The World Food Championships finals will take place in Indianapolis in May. The news was announced while local chefs competed in the championships in Dallas earlier this month.

From the Team Indiana World Food Championships Facebook page, here is Turon Cummings, runner-up in the World Burger Championship, with a familiar face, Indy chef Craig Baker, serving as sous chef, along with and Turon Cummings Jr.

Chef Cummings final-round burger featured a striking red bun.

For more restaurant news, visit www.eatdrinkindy.com.