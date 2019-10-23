New spice kits give meals a kick

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Do you ever agonize over knowing which spice to use on what food? You’re not alone.

Chef and author Michelle Dudash, of Dash Dinners, is here to help you up your spice game. Here she goes through popular and trendy spices and shares which ones to pair with your favorite foods.

From chicken to chili, she demonstrates some easy recipes you can prepare with the spice kits in about twenty minutes.

For a limited time get 50% off your first order with Market Wagon.

Coupon code: 190-00314-050

Good until 12/31/19

50% off, up to $20 on a $40 order

Learn more HERE.