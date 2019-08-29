“The industry is continuing to evolve and cater to the female athlete and rightfully so.”

Words from PHIT America’s Mike May about the power of women in sports. Today on Indy Style, Mike shows us new sports equipment geared to women.

Abaco Polarized Sunglasses:

20 different models of sunglasses for women….these sunglasses are functional and fashionable…..these sunglasses are form fitting which meets an athlete’s demands…..appropriate for the sports spectator and the sports participant, especially in tennis, golf, baseball, and softball….these sunglasses have a lifetime warranty

Bionic Golf Gloves:

The anatomy of the hand between men and women is the same. It simply varies in sizes. These golf gloves are stylish, functional, fashionable.. They have a terrycloth interior which absorbs moisture. It has specially reinforced padding in certain parts which adds to its durability. Made they Cabretta leather.

Louisville Slugger Girls Softball Bats:

The PTX girls fast-pitch softball bat is Louisville Slugger’s top-of-the-line softball bat. It has VCX technology which reduces vibration and maximizes power. The thin handle allows a female with small hands to properly grip the bat. The weight on the bat is evenly distributed throughout the bat so it’s not barrel-heavy.

See Kai Run Shoes:

See Kai Run engineers its shoes to the age and foot shape of a child. Shoes are lightweight and flexible, which helps develop balance and stride. A wide toe box lets little toes wiggle and grip, which build muscle and tendon strength; all of which are very important to help young girls become athletes. Becoming an athlete begins on our playgrounds and school yards. See Kai Run is a brand that designs shoes to promote healthy foot development in children and give little kids the foundation needed to be an athlete.

Wilson Basketballs:

Not all basketballs are created equal. The traditional basketball used by males in high school, college, and the pro ranks is 29.5” in diameter. But young girls, age 8 and below, use a ball which is 27.5” in diameter…..and all older female basketball players use a 28.5”diameter basketball.