NHRA Driver Antron Brown shows us a workout we can do from home

Like every other sport, NHRA Drag Racing is on-hold for at least the next month while everyone waits to see how the coronavirus pandemic evolves.

During this downtime, it’s important for athletes to maintain their health/fitness regimens so that they are competition-ready. Drivers from the local NHRA team, Don Schumacher Racing, are no exception.

Pittsboro resident Antron Brown, a three-time Top Fuel world champion and self-proclaimed fitness fanatic, joins the Indy Style team to demonstrate some of his go-to at-home workout moves.

To learn more, visit:

www.shoeracing.com

@shoeracing

Twitter: @AntronBrown

Instagram: @AntronBrownTF