Nickel Plate Arts celebrates Day of the Dead

Indy Style
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —  Day of the Dead is Friday, November 1, and we know just the place for you to celebrate.

Nickel Plate Arts, in downtown Noblesville is celebrating the holiday with a child-friendly even from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Unlike Halloween, Day of the Dead is not meant to be a sad or frightening holiday, but an uplifting time to remember loved ones who have died.

Nickel Plate Arts will offer crafts (some free, some $5), storytelling, face painting, traditional snacks, piñatas, art exhibits, and live music from a mariachi band.

