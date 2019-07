Yoga… with GOATS? Yup!

We know, you have a lot of questions. So here to answer them all are Erin Engels and Lisa Seyffarth of Hendricks Regional Health.

Give Goat Yoga a try… and get moving!



• The Hendricks County 4-H Fair runs Sunday, July 14-Saturday, July 20 at the Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds located at 1900 East Main Street in Danville.

• Goat Yoga sessions from 5-7 p.m. Wed., July 17

To learn more, visit:

• https://www.facebook.com/hendricks.org/