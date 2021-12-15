Indy Style

Old Major Market owner creates charcuterie board, makes bacon-wrapped chestnuts, talks specialty seasonal offerings

Old Major, an Indianapolis-based artisanal meat market and producer of artisanal sausages, bacons and provisions, has plenty of year-end seasonal offerings for you to take advantage of!

They’re all available for purchase online at oldmajormarket.com for delivery (nationwide shipping options) or pickup at the Meridian Kessler location (4011 N. Pennsylvania Street).

Old Major has a little something for everyone – whether staying in, entertaining guests, or shopping for the perfect gift this holiday season.

Mark LaFay, owner of Old Major, joined us today to share more about their seasonal offerings and to demonstrate how to make a simple charcuterie board and Bacon-Wrapped Chestnuts with a Thai Chili Sauce.

Available year-round, Dinner For Two is a weekly, high-quality, affordable, scratch-made, ready-to-heat meal that showcases Old Major’s protein products as ingredients in the dish or as the entree itself. The menu changes weekly and requires little to no prep at home – just heat, assemble and eat. Hassle-free and just-right portions guaranteed. Meals change weekly on Fridays and are available for pre-order online for the following Thursday. Order via oldmajormarket.com for pickup at 4011 N. Pennsylvania Street in Indianapolis (curbside pickup will be used to minimize contact) or via marketwagon.com for delivery to most locations in Indiana – as well as Southwest Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; and Louisville, Ky. – and now delivering to the Lexington, Ky. area.

Gift Options – Corporate, Personal & Beyond

· Sausage of the Month Club – Carefully curated spread of bacon delivered regularly -what better gift to give the sausage lover in your life? Options include 3-month, 6-month, or full year subscriptions.

· Bacon of the Month Club – Convenience meets exclusivity – give the gift of bacon flavors only available to club members. Options include 3-month, 6-month, or full year subscriptions.

· Charcuterie Kit – From the author of “Charcuterie For Dummies,” this monthly curated kit comes complete with several different artisanal meats, cheeses, and accoutrements. Everything is individually packaged and ready for the perfect charcuterie board spread. Review the current month’s offerings via Charcuteriekit.com. Two sizes available and shipping is included in the purchase price.

Ship Old Major to Friends and Family this Holiday

· Free nationwide shipping on orders of $125 or more at oldmajormarket.com

· Free shipping in Indiana on orders of $99 or more at oldmajormarket.com

· First-time customers will enjoy a 10% discount at oldmajormarket.com

About Old Major:

Established in 2016, Old Major is an Indianapolis-based artisanal food company that specializes in the production of sausages and meats, and proudly works with Indiana farmers that implement sustainable farming practices and raise their animals without antibiotics or hormones. Old Major’s secret is simple: Start with high quality ingredients and produce products with the highest of standards.

For more information visit:

oldmajormarket.com

Facebook and Instagram: @OldMajorMarket