On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: Ben Vereen makes his Palladium debut

He’s our “go-to” guide when it comes to all things performing arts. Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez shares some of his top picks for what’s happening on Indy stages:
“Morning After Grace”
Indiana Repertory Theatre
Jan. 17 – Feb. 9
irtlive.org
“Salt Pepper Ketchup”
Fonseca Theatre Company
Jan. 17-Feb. 2
fonsecatheatrecompany.org
“Steppin’ Out with Ben Vereen”
The Palladium
Jan. 18
thecenterpresents.org
Beethoven’s Third Symphony and Triple Concerto
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
Jan. 17 & 18
indianapolissymphony.org
“Gloria”
American Lives Theatre
Through Jan. 26
americanlivestheatre.org
“Steel Magnolias”
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
Through Feb. 2
beefandboards.com
To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. For Magic Thread Cabaret tickets visit magicthreadcabaret.com. To purchase a “Calder, The Musical” cast recording CD visit kleinandalvarez.com.