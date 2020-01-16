On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: Ben Vereen makes his Palladium debut

He’s our “go-to” guide when it comes to all things performing arts. Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez shares some of his top picks for what’s happening on Indy stages:

“Morning After Grace”

Indiana Repertory Theatre

Jan. 17 – Feb. 9

irtlive.org

“Salt Pepper Ketchup”

Fonseca Theatre Company

Jan. 17-Feb. 2

fonsecatheatrecompany.org

“Steppin’ Out with Ben Vereen”

The Palladium

Jan. 18

thecenterpresents.org

Beethoven’s Third Symphony and Triple Concerto

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Jan. 17 & 18

indianapolissymphony.org

“Gloria”

American Lives Theatre

Through Jan. 26

americanlivestheatre.org

“Steel Magnolias”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Through Feb. 2

beefandboards.com

