On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘A Magic Cirque Christmas,’ ‘Festival of Carols,’ ‘A Christmas Carol, more

We're going "On the Aisle" with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment.

Festival of Carols

Indianapolis Symphonic Choir

Dec. 17-19

indychoir.org

A Magic Cirque Christmas

Clowes Memorial Hall

butlerartscenter.org

Dec. 19

Lorie Line

Studio One Theatre

Dec. 21

thecenterpresents.org

A Christmas Carol

Indiana Repertory Theatre

Through Dec. 26

irtlive.org

AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Through Dec. 23

indianapolissymphony.org

A Beef & Boards Christmas

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Through Dec. 23

beefandboards.com

