Indy Style

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: Sandi Patty talks hosting ‘Yuletide Celebration’ ahead of annual show

Indy Style performing arts critic Tom Alvarez sat down recently for a one on one with singer Sandi Patty to discuss the AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration.Presented by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, led by Pops conductor Jack Everly, the annual Broadway-style holiday show, which runs Dec. 3 to 23 at Hilbert Circle Theatre is hosted by Sandi Patty for the tenth time.

Known simply as “The Voice,” she is one of the most highly acclaimed performers of our time with five Grammy Awards, four Billboard Awards, three platinum records, five gold records and eleven million units sold.

For more information visit, indianapolissymphony.org.