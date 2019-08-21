One-Man Show “Prodigal Hoosier Returns” featured at IndyFringe Festival

Welcome home, Kevin Kelso!

He’s an L.A. singer-songwriter, originally from the northwest side, and will be bringing his show “Prodigal Hoosier Returns” back to Indianapolis, as part of Indy Fringe.

Take a listen to his original song, called “Brown County.”

About Kevin Kelso:

LA-based singer/songwriter returns to his hometown to share songs and stories about life, love, donuts, the robot apocalypse, and other pressing matters.

Kelso has studied with master songwriter Harriet Schock and been included many times in her “Sunday Night At The Pavilion” (SNAP) showcases. His work has been compared to Randy Newman, assuming you consider “Well, he’s no Randy Newman” to be a comparison.

His first one-man show, “Prodigal Hoosier,” premiered at IndyFringe Festival 2016. He premiered his second one-man show, “They’re Laughing WITH Me, Right?” at the Tuscon Fringe Festival 2017.

“Prodigal Hoosier Returns” at IndyFringe Indy Eleven Theatre during IndyFringe Festival 2019

Performances

Wednesday, Aug. 21 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25 6:00 p.m.

About IndyFringe Festival 2019

To celebrate its 15th anniversary, IndyFringe Festival promises to be more outrageous than ever, by adding new attractions to the 11-day event and offering more genres of performance art along the Mass Ave Arts & Cultural District in downtown Indianapolis August 15-25, 2019.

The #IndyFringe19 lineup includes sci-fi, magic, storytelling, comedy, improv, farce, standup, variety, musicals, cabaret, fairy tales, memoirs, sketches, shorts, multimedia, physical theatre, burlesque, clowning, circus, puppetry, dance, mind reading, mentalism and mischief performed on seven stages, as well as outside, under a tent and along the street.

BUY TICKETS

$15 adult, $12 seniors and students under 12*

Online at IndyFringe.org, 24 hours a day and up to two hours before a show

By phone at 317-292-4429 or 317-292-6910, 12:00-9:00 p.m.

In person

Central Box Office at Firefighters Union Hall, Monday-Thursday 4:30-9:00 p.m. Fridays 4:30-10:00 p.m. Saturdays 12:00-10:00 p.m. and Sundays 12:00-8:30 p.m.

Individual theatre box offices open 15 minutes before each show during festival

*Every individual ticket purchased online or in person is subject to $1 fee to cover the cost of processing.

To learn more, visit:

www.Kelsotunes.com

www.IndyFringe.org