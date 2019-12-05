One-of-a-kind, sustainable gifts for the holidays

A fashionable leather bag – made out of a first-class train seat?! Why, yes!

On today’s Indy Style, Jessica Bricker, Co-Founder & Director of Design + Fabrication, and Emma Hagenour, Brand Manager, People for Urban Progress, share their newest products in the PUP x Amtrak Collection.

Here’s how it works: (as told by Jessica and Emma)

We’ve been re-purposing leather seat covers from the Amtrak Acela line for the past year. Since the project’s inception, we’ve been launching new products in small batches. Today we have our newest product, the Switchman messenger bag which is made from First Class leather seats. We also have two of our best-selling handbags, the Attendant handbag and the Clerk crossbody. Each seat cover is cut down, cleaned and sewn into new goods by local designers in our studio on the near west side of Indianapolis. This year we have remade 2,000 seat covers into just over 1,000 new products.

One-of-a-kind, sustainable gifts for the holiday. PUP was started in 2008 with the RCA Domen roof salvage project. Over a decade later, we are still working with this material. We have upcycled 11 acres into urban design projects and products and now have just two acres left! We brought a few of our favorite gifts with us today – the Commissioner weekender, the Page crossbody, and the Technician Tech Dopp. Each one is made with RCA Dome material, repurposed seat belts, and local event banners.

Visit us at Central State. Our studio, shop, and offices are located on the Central State campus, on the near west side of Indianapolis. Come see where our products are made and shop the collection in person. The PUP HQ is located at 160 Steeples Blvd, Indianapolis. We’re open 10:00am-5:00pm, Tuesday-Thursday. Check our website for extended holiday hours!

We’re offering 15% off our products to the Indy Style audience – use code INDYSTYLE15 on our website or shop with us at the PUP HQ, 160 Steeples Blvd, Indianapolis.

