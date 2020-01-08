One Salad Kit, Three Healthy Meals

Do you have a resolution to eat healthier this New Year? Maybe eat more vegetables or less sugar? Meal prep is your key to achieving your goals! Never meal prepped before?

Chef Kat Marris, Fresh and Balanced Meal Prep, shares an easy way to help make three healthy meals from one bag of salad! Kat says these meals are perfect for meal prep and make an excellent grab and go lunch at work or fast dinner!

What to look for in a bagged salad kit? Look for ones that have hearty greens like broccoli slaw, cabbage and kale. Avoid soft lettuce kits that have butter lettuce or iceberg.

Pay attention to the toppings included, how can you use them in other meals? Consider the dressings and how they can be used!

Make the wrap using some of the greens and discuss add-ins. Show how to mash chickpeas or black beans for the lemon burst black bean spread that is packed with plant-based protein.

Stir-Fry

Use part of your bag of salad to make a stir-fry! Cook down the salad kit greens with your favorite protein and add rice and sauce!

Pre-cooked rice is so handy for busy schedules. Share my favorite brands. Show how to use the salad mix in this recipe. Saute salad in a large skillet with other vegetables. Whisk together stir-fry sauce. Toss to combine.

Salad

This is a super easy, healthy meal prep option! Use the dressing and toppings from the kit, but if you want to make this a hearty meal add some fast additional ingredients! To help make the salad more filling, try adding the following:

Nuts/seeds: Pecans, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds etc..

Protein: Beans, cooked lentils, tofu, plant-based sausages

Olives: Green, black or kalamata are great flavor boosters

Grains: Rice, lentils, farro, barley

Pasta: Couscous, bow ties, orzo

Lemon Burst Black Bean Spread

Makes 1 cup

Ingredients

1 (14.5oz) can black beans, drained and rinsed

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon water

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Place beans, garlic, cumin, oregano, lemon juice and water in a food processor. Blend until smooth. Scrape down the sides of the food processor as needed and add water as needed to make a thick but spreadable consistency.

Thirty Minute Stir-Fry

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

1/2 tablespoon olive oil

1 bag (12 oz) frozen Boca vegan veggie crumbles

1 zucchini, sliced

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

2 cups salad kit mix (minus toppings and dressing)

1 teaspoon ground ginger

Salt and pepper to taste

Sauce:

1/4 cup reduced sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon sriracha

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

Instructions

In a large skillet, add olive oil and frozen veggie crumbles. Stir and cook over medium heat until crumbles are hot. Add in zucchini, mushrooms, salad mix and ginger. Cook and stir for 2-5 minutes until veggies are tender.

Whisk together sauce ingredients in a small bowl. Add sauce to skillet and toss with veggies. Serve over rice.

• Kat Marris is a local Indianapolis chef that focuses on making vegetables your friend! She writes and develops healthy recipes for her blog, Fresh and Balanced as well as shares healthy eating tips and tricks on her Instagram (@katmarris). Passionate about plant-based eating and cooking, she brings her expertise as a chef to meal prepping dishes that taste delicious and are easy to make!

To learn more, visit:

Instagram: @katmarris

Website: freshandbalanced.com

Facebook: Fresh and Balanced