Online event invites Hoosiers to donate 50,000 diapers to families in need Video

The Villages of Indiana is calling on Hoosiers to help fill the diaper gap. The team’s goal is to receive 50,000 diapers to support Villages’ families. Diaper Day is Tuesday, August 28, and the community is invited to make online donations via Amazon with diaper donations delivered directly to The Villages for distribution to foster families and families served through The Villages Healthy Families program in nine Indiana counties.

The Villages’ statewide team serves 3,000 children and families each day. Nearly 1,100 of these children are in need of diapers, which are difficult to fund for thousands of Hoosier families without compromising other vital needs, such as food and medical care. Depending on the

brand, a foster family may spend about $35 per week on diapers (Pampers brand online) for a

baby or toddler. According to Diaperplanner.com, an eight-pound newborn will go through 70

diapers per week during the first three months of life.