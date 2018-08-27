Online event invites Hoosiers to donate 50,000 diapers to families in need
The Villages of Indiana is calling on Hoosiers to help fill the diaper gap. The team’s goal is to receive 50,000 diapers to support Villages’ families. Diaper Day is Tuesday, August 28, and the community is invited to make online donations via Amazon with diaper donations delivered directly to The Villages for distribution to foster families and families served through The Villages Healthy Families program in nine Indiana counties.
The Villages’ statewide team serves 3,000 children and families each day. Nearly 1,100 of these children are in need of diapers, which are difficult to fund for thousands of Hoosier families without compromising other vital needs, such as food and medical care. Depending on the
brand, a foster family may spend about $35 per week on diapers (Pampers brand online) for a
baby or toddler. According to Diaperplanner.com, an eight-pound newborn will go through 70
diapers per week during the first three months of life.
1. On Tuesday, August 28, go to www.VillagesKids.org.
Click on the Diaper Day graphic and go to The Villages’ Amazon Wish Lists page.
To receive an acknowledgement for tax purposes, send the receipt to KCottingham@villages.org, as Amazon does not provide organizations a private donor’s information.
2. Buy diapers, and they will be delivered to The Villages’ office to distribute to families served
by The Villages.
3. Share your generosity by posting on Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #VillagesDiaperDay.
To make a donation to the families via another online retailer, go to www.VillagesKids.org; then,
click on Contact Us to find the nearest Indiana Villages’ office for direct shipping. All Villages
offices will be accepting in-person donation drop-offs during normal business hours. The Villages of Indiana champions every child’s right to a safe, permanent and nurturing home
and annually serves nearly 11,000 children and families. This mission-driven, nonprofit agency
is committed to strengthening all families and embracing the dignity and diversity of each child,
youth and family served. As Indiana’s largest child and family services provider, The Villages
offers a statewide continuum of care that addresses the needs of abused, neglected and
abandoned children and is a leader in providing child abuse prevention services. The Villages
team serves families participating in the Healthy Families program in Brown, Decatur,
Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Lake, Lawrence, Marion and Monroe Counties.
For more information regarding services provided by The Villages of Indiana,
please visit www.VillagesKids.org or call 1-800-874-6880.