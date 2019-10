The concept behind Evening Collective is about bringing back the fun of being a bridesmaid and making it about women having fun and enjoying the journey together and alongside the bride.

We know even in Hollywood Films like Bridesmaids and the new BET Film Always Bridesmaid – it can be a costly time filled with horror stories but at Evening Collective, they are flipping this notion on the head and making it a celebration of friendship.

Beautiful styles in a multitude of colors can be found