Pantry organization tips and tricks to keep your kids happy and healthy 

It’s summertime – which means kids are out of school and parents need to be prepped and ready for them to be in and out of the house every day!

One of the most used spaces in the house, especially with kids, is the kitchen and pantry. Keeping it organized is the best way to make sure both you and your kids stay happy and well-fed this summer.

Sarah Davis, Owner, NEAT Method, Indianapolis, introduces us to the NEAT method!

• TIPS:

– Creating a “kid zone” so that they know where to go for snacks / drinks and don’t have to bother you! If you have younger children, this helps you know right where to go to get what you need for them

– Decanting your items to save on space – this also makes it look prettier!

– Labeling your items to help both you and your kids know what’s in the pantry

NEAT Method is a lifestyle service committed to providing a more luxurious and smartly appointed living space. We recognize that life gets hectic and that maintaining an organized home can become a challenge. NEAT Method will design and implement a customized solution that is not only effective but sustainable.

To learn more, visit:

www.neatmethod.com

@tidyindy (Instagram)

Tidy Indy (Facebook)