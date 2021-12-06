Indy Style

Paper & Petals Collection: ‘Blooming’ flower wall business grows larger than owner ever imagined

Business is “blooming” for the Paper & Petals Collection!

When we first met Casey Russo, owner/designer of Paper & Petals Collection, back in May, her business was fairly new.

She started it at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as a baby shower celebration gift for her sister-in-law, and now it’s grown bigger than she’s ever imagined.

Today, Casey spoke to us about how she and her family are working to stay positive and continue growing the business despite dealing with a recent tragedy.

At the Paper & Petals Collection, each piece is handcrafted which means a lot of time, effort, patience, and care goes into each and every flower. They hand-select the paper using the highest quality cardstock. The attention to detail, placement and special touches make these statement walls such a unique option for any event.

For more information visit:

paperandpetalscollection.com

Instagram & Facebook: @paperandpetalsindy