Parents, there’s no such thing as a sugar rush

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a myth that’s been floating around for decades.

A kid downs a bunch of sugar and suddenly they are off the walls with energy.

But, don’t blame the cookies, cupcakes or candy.

According to science, this has nothing to do with the extra jolt of energetic behavior. It’s an urban legend turned diagnosis.

In a paper published in the Journal of Neuroscience and Behavior, researchers found the carbohydrate does the opposite leading to fatigue and decreased alertness. The hyperactivity is a result of the situational environment.

For example, birthday parties and holidays. Parents are more likely to serve sweets during such celebrations. The excitement of the holiday is what leads to hyperactivity, not sugar.