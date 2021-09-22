Indy Style

Parents, there’s no such thing as a sugar rush

by: Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a myth that’s been floating around for decades.

A kid downs a bunch of sugar and suddenly they are off the walls with energy.

But, don’t blame the cookies, cupcakes or candy.

According to science, this has nothing to do with the extra jolt of energetic behavior. It’s an urban legend turned diagnosis.

In a paper published in the Journal of Neuroscience and Behavior, researchers found the carbohydrate does the opposite leading to fatigue and decreased alertness. The hyperactivity is a result of the situational environment.

For example, birthday parties and holidays. Parents are more likely to serve sweets during such celebrations. The excitement of the holiday is what leads to hyperactivity, not sugar.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tasty Takeout: Pots & Pans Pie Co.

All Indiana /

Chelsea Handler brings comedy tour to Indy

All Indiana /

All Indiana Artist: Tad Robinson Band Performs

All Indiana /

Temperature rebound ahead

Weather Blog /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image