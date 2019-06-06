Patty Spitler chats with Eric Stonestreet about "The Secret Life of Pets 2"

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Three years ago, Universal Pictures took us inside the brains and lives of our pets in The Secret Life of Pets.

Pet Pals TV's Patty Spitler went to New York City to chat with the cast about the highly-anticipated sequel, including Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet, who voices Duke, a Newfoundland mix.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 opens nationwide on Friday, June 7.

Watch Pet Pals TV this weekend to see Patty's interviews with cast members Kevin Hart and Dana Carvey.

Get more information at www.petpalstv.com.

